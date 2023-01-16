Poll: Should Sipo receive additional powers to deal with politicians who break rules?

OVER THE WEEKEND, Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe was engulfed in controversy after it emerged that he had failed to declare a donation of services to the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) following the 2016 General Election.

He has since apologised for not submitting the declaration and has updated his returns to Sipo.

The controversy has led to renewed questions over whether or not Sipo requires additional powers to investigate public office holders and issue sanctions to those who breach rules.

The body has long called for additional powers and resources.

So today, we want to know: Should Sipo receive additional powers to deal with politicians who break rules?

