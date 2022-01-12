#Open journalism No news is bad news

Poll: Have you ever reported social media abuse?

New research has found a ‘trove of racial hatred’ on a number of social media and gaming platforms.

By Jane Moore Wednesday 12 Jan 2022, 9:56 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Dragana Gordic
Image: Shutterstock/Dragana Gordic

AN INVESTIGATION INTO online abuse has uncovered a “foul trove of racial hatred” on a number of social media and gaming platforms.

Researchers at the UK-based Centre for Analysis of the Radical Right (CARR) found 300 users or profile names on Twitter derived from a racist phrase, including the N-word, dating as far back as 2009.

They also identified dozens of offensive Facebook profiles, including 83 variants of “hate (N-word)” and 91 on the Holocaust, while over 100 racist and far-right extremist profile names were identified on the game Fortnite and a further 34 on Rainbow Six Siege, 18 of which were active.

Professor Matthew Feldman, director of CARR, said the findings “makes it seem that platforms just don’t care enough to address this running sore”.

So today we’re asking: Have you ever reported social media abuse?


Poll Results:

No (53)
Yes  (35)
I don't use social media  (27)
No interest/no opinion (4)




About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

