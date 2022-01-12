Poll: Have you ever reported social media abuse?

AN INVESTIGATION INTO online abuse has uncovered a “foul trove of racial hatred” on a number of social media and gaming platforms.

Researchers at the UK-based Centre for Analysis of the Radical Right (CARR) found 300 users or profile names on Twitter derived from a racist phrase, including the N-word, dating as far back as 2009.

They also identified dozens of offensive Facebook profiles, including 83 variants of “hate (N-word)” and 91 on the Holocaust, while over 100 racist and far-right extremist profile names were identified on the game Fortnite and a further 34 on Rainbow Six Siege, 18 of which were active.

Professor Matthew Feldman, director of CARR, said the findings “makes it seem that platforms just don’t care enough to address this running sore”.

