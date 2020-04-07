Poll: Should social media companies do more to tackle the spread of Covid-19 misinformation?

MESSAGING APP WhatsApp today introduced new measures to curb the spread of misinformation on its platform.

The move will see messages, including video content and images, restricted from being forwarded to more than one person in one go.

The app previously allowed messages to be forwarded to up to five people in one go but with the large volumes of misinformation around Covid-19 being circulated, the company, which is owned by Facebook has moved to restrict forwarding.

Other social media companies have also tried to combat misinformation on their platforms by including links to the World Health Organisation and the HSE.

So today, we’re asking: Should social media companies do more to tackle the spread of Covid-19 misinformation?

