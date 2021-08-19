#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Thursday 19 August 2021
Advertisement

Poll: Who do you think is leading the modern space race?

Technological advancements have made space more accessible and affordable to private enterprises.

By Adam Daly Thursday 19 Aug 2021, 8:30 AM
1 hour ago 3,906 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5524262

BEZOS? BRANSON? MUSK?

The so-called billionaire space race has dominated headlines of late thanks to countless rocket launches and commercial space flights to low Earth orbit.

But Blue Origin, Virgin Galactic, and SpaceX are not the only players in the modern space race which is a long way from the US-USSR competition of the 1950/60s.

The commercialisation of space exploration has enticed other nation-states to seize upon emerging economic opportunities, with some 72 nations now having their own space programme. Just six of these government-backed agencies have full launch capabilities – the USRussia, China, India, Japan, and the European-wide agency

Each company and agency have their own scientific projects and business endeavours, but many now work together to achieve their share goals such as human and robotic missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond.

As part of The Good Information Project this month, we’re looking to find out where Ireland and the EU fit into the current space race and we want to hear from you.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

But today we’re asking: Who do you think is leading the modern space race?


Poll Results:

Musk/ Space X (419)
China (341)
US (206)
Russia (48)
Branson/Virgin Galactic (41)
Bezos/Blue Origin (32)
Europe (28)
India (24)
Japan (12)









This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work is the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie