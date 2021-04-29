#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 7°C Thursday 29 April 2021
Poll: Did you use the Stay and Spend scheme at all?

The Stay and Spend scheme aimed to help you save while you spent and stayed in Ireland.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 29 Apr 2021, 10:04 AM
9 minutes ago 1,321 Views
DID YOU USE the Government’s Stay and Spend scheme?

From 1 October until 30 April (tomorrow), the Government allowed taxpayers claim a maximum of €125 back in tax credits on their spending in the hospitality sector. To qualify for the maximum amount, you had to spend €625.

But because there was only a short window during that time when hospitality was open, due to severe Covid-19 restrictions and a devastating third wave of Covid-19 in the New Year, the scheme was curtailed.

So we’re asking you: Did you avail of the Government’s Stay and Spend scheme?


Poll Results:

No, it's not worth the hassle (83)
No, but I would have if hospitality was open (49)
Yes (8)



About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (1)

