Poll: Did you use the Stay and Spend scheme at all?

DID YOU USE the Government’s Stay and Spend scheme?
From 1 October until 30 April (tomorrow), the Government allowed taxpayers claim a maximum of €125 back in tax credits on their spending in the hospitality sector. To qualify for the maximum amount, you had to spend €625.
But because there was only a short window during that time when hospitality was open, due to severe Covid-19 restrictions and a devastating third wave of Covid-19 in the New Year, the scheme was curtailed.
So we’re asking you: Did you avail of the Government’s Stay and Spend scheme?
