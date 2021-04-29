Poll: Did you use the Stay and Spend scheme at all?

DID YOU USE the Government’s Stay and Spend scheme?

From 1 October until 30 April (tomorrow), the Government allowed taxpayers claim a maximum of €125 back in tax credits on their spending in the hospitality sector. To qualify for the maximum amount, you had to spend €625.

But because there was only a short window during that time when hospitality was open, due to severe Covid-19 restrictions and a devastating third wave of Covid-19 in the New Year, the scheme was curtailed.

So we’re asking you: Did you avail of the Government’s Stay and Spend scheme?

