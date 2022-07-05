#Open journalism No news is bad news

Poll: Should politics be kept out of sports?

Tournaments such as the LIV Golf tour and the Qatar World Cup have prompted debate on the mixing of the two.

By Emer Moreau Tuesday 5 Jul 2022, 9:57 AM
57 minutes ago 6,089 Views 14 Comments
Graeme McDowell at the JP McManus Pro Am yesterday
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

ADARE MANOR IN Limerick is awash with pro golfers and big international names this week for the star-studded JP McManus Pro Am.

The glitzy tournament comes in the shadow of controversy over the LIV Golf tour: players enticed by the Saudi-backed alternative to the PGA Tour have been grilled on the country’s track record on human rights, including Graeme McDowell.

The question of whether sporting stars should have to take a stand on such issues is likely to be a theme for the rest of the year, as footballers the world over prepare for the World Cup in Qatar.

So, today we’re asking: Should politics be kept out of sport?


Yes (525)
No (513)
I'm not sure (65)



