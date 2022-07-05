Poll: Should politics be kept out of sports?

ADARE MANOR IN Limerick is awash with pro golfers and big international names this week for the star-studded JP McManus Pro Am.

The glitzy tournament comes in the shadow of controversy over the LIV Golf tour: players enticed by the Saudi-backed alternative to the PGA Tour have been grilled on the country’s track record on human rights, including Graeme McDowell.

The question of whether sporting stars should have to take a stand on such issues is likely to be a theme for the rest of the year, as footballers the world over prepare for the World Cup in Qatar.

So, today we’re asking: Should politics be kept out of sport?

