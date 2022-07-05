Poll: Should politics be kept out of sports?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
ADARE MANOR IN Limerick is awash with pro golfers and big international names this week for the star-studded JP McManus Pro Am.
The glitzy tournament comes in the shadow of controversy over the LIV Golf tour: players enticed by the Saudi-backed alternative to the PGA Tour have been grilled on the country’s track record on human rights, including Graeme McDowell.
The question of whether sporting stars should have to take a stand on such issues is likely to be a theme for the rest of the year, as footballers the world over prepare for the World Cup in Qatar.
So, today we’re asking: Should politics be kept out of sport?
