Poll: Do you pay for a music streaming service?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
MUSIC STREAMING GIANT Spotify has been teasing the release of this year’s Spotify Wrapped playlists on social media.
Users get a playlist of the 100 songs they listened to the most in 2022, with Premium users given additional insights into their listening habits over the year.
All will be revealed soon. #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/gxBhRRUQd1— Spotify (@Spotify) November 23, 2022
In recent years, Wrapped has been released in early December, so it’s likely to drop this week.
So, we want to know: Do you pay for a music streaming service?
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (4)