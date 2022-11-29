Poll: Do you pay for a music streaming service?

MUSIC STREAMING GIANT Spotify has been teasing the release of this year’s Spotify Wrapped playlists on social media.

Users get a playlist of the 100 songs they listened to the most in 2022, with Premium users given additional insights into their listening habits over the year.

Advertisement

In recent years, Wrapped has been released in early December, so it’s likely to drop this week.

So, we want to know: Do you pay for a music streaming service?

