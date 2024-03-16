Advertisement
A float in the Killarney parade last year. Valerie O'Sullivan
Poll: Will you attend a St Patricks' Day event this weekend?

It's that time of the year again…
TOP O’ THE mornin’ to ye on this grey, drizzly afternoon. 

It’s that time of the year again, when Government ministers travel around the world, people in the United States eat corned beef for some reason, and the rivers run green with, eh, green.

Yes it’s almost St Patrick’s – or Paddy’s (NOT Patty’s) – Day, when everyone celebrates the strange mishmash of exported cultural signifiers that equate with Irishness across the world.

While traditionally a holy day to honour Ireland’s patron saint (and banisher of snakes), it has morphed over the years into an international day of shamrocks, parades, trad music and, for many people, alcohol. 

But are you a fan? Will you be out and about celebrating this weekend, or, like this man, do you “hate it”?

Today we’re asking, Will you attend a St Patricks’ Day event this weekend?


Poll Results:

No, I have no interest (645)
Yes, of course! (373)
No, but I will celebrate at home / in the pub (291)
Don't know / care (51)

Cormac Fitzgerald
cormacfitzgerald@thejournal.ie
