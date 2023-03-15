Poll: Are you going to do something to celebrate St Patrick's Day?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
ST PATRICK’S DAY parades will be taking place around the country on Friday and thousands of people are expected to attend.
Many other people like to head out to enjoy a drink or two to celebrate the day.
Others might enjoy settling down to watch the festivities on TV or making St Patrick’s Day decorations with the kids.
With plenty of ways to celebrate the day, we want to know… Are you going to do something to celebrate St Patrick’s Day?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site