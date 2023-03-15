Advertisement

Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie A huge crowd outside the Temple Bar pub in Dublin City centre on St Patrick's Day last year
Poll: Are you going to do something to celebrate St Patrick's Day?
It’s just two days away.
2.7k
2
32 minutes ago

ST PATRICK’S DAY parades will be taking place around the country on Friday and thousands of people are expected to attend.

Many other people like to head out to enjoy a drink or two to celebrate the day. 

Others might enjoy settling down to watch the festivities on TV or making St Patrick’s Day decorations with the kids.

With plenty of ways to celebrate the day, we want to know… Are you going to do something to celebrate St Patrick’s Day?


Poll Results:

No (371)
Yes (203)
I'm not sure yet (67)



