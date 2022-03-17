Poll: Will you go to a St Patrick's Day parade today?

IT’S FINALLY HERE.

After two years of cancelled parades due to Covid-19, St Patrick’s Day has arrived and parades are set to go ahead in cities and towns across the country.

With the usual big parades set in cites like Dublin and Cork, there are also some local parades likely to be happening in smaller towns across the country.

With all this in mind, we want to know: Will you go to a St Patrick’s Day parade today?

