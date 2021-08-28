Poll: How do you think the State should fix issues with accessing childcare?

PEOPLE HAVE SHARED their experiences in trying to access childcare services, raising issues such as a lack of availability and huge costs. This is proving to be a disincentive for women to return to work after pregnancy in some cases.

Ahead of the election last February, parties shared their ideas on how to solve the issue.

An increase in grants for parents to pay for creches, regulate and pay for family childminders, publicly-run State creches delivered mostly by local authorities were among the suggestions put forward.

So we’re asking you, how do you think the State should aim to fix the crisis in the childcare sector?

