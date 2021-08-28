#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 28 August 2021
Poll: How do you think the State should fix issues with accessing childcare?

Readers have shared their difficulties in trying to access childcare services.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 28 Aug 2021, 11:26 AM
1 hour ago 5,815 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5534234
Image: Shutterstock/Oksana Kuzmina
Image: Shutterstock/Oksana Kuzmina

PEOPLE HAVE SHARED their experiences in trying to access childcare services, raising issues such as a lack of availability and huge costs. This is proving to be a disincentive for women to return to work after pregnancy in some cases.

Ahead of the election last February, parties shared their ideas on how to solve the issue.

An increase in grants for parents to pay for creches, regulate and pay for family childminders, publicly-run State creches delivered mostly by local authorities were among the suggestions put forward.

So we’re asking you, how do you think the State should aim to fix the crisis in the childcare sector?


Poll Results:

Set up State-run childcare (984)
Provide more grants for parents (230)
Regulate childminding services (175)
Increase number of creches (139)
None of the above (136)
No massive change is needed (77)






About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

