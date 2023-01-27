Poll: What's your favourite Steven Spielberg film?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
STEVEN SPIELBERG’S LATEST film, The Fabelmans, is hitting Irish cinemas today.
The coming-of-age drama is loosely based on the veteran director’s own youth.
Spielberg’s lengthy list of films includes everything from war dramas like Saving Private Ryan to blockbuster classics such as Jurassic Park and Jaws.
So today we’re asking: What’s your favourite Spielberg film?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (7)