Alamy Stock Photo
# Your Say
Poll: What's your favourite Steven Spielberg film?
The Hollywood veteran’s latest film is hitting Irish cinemas today.
5.3k
7
53 minutes ago

STEVEN SPIELBERG’S LATEST film, The Fabelmans, is hitting Irish cinemas today.

The coming-of-age drama is loosely based on the veteran director’s own youth.

Spielberg’s lengthy list of films includes everything from war dramas like Saving Private Ryan to blockbuster classics such as Jurassic Park and Jaws.

So today we’re asking: What’s your favourite Spielberg film?


Poll Results:

Schindler's List (205)
Saving Private Ryan (188)
Jaws (158)
ET (154)
Raiders of the Lost Ark (118)
Jurassic Park (107)
Another one (50)
I don't like any of them (28)
The Post (13)









