Poll: Do you struggle to pay your rent?

THE NUMBER OF homes available for rent across Ireland has dropped to an “all-time low” leading to further price spikes around the country, according to Daft.ie.

In its latest quarterly rental report, the property advertisement website notes that there were just 1,460 homes available to rent on 1 November. This is the lowest amount since Daft began tracking availability in January 2006.

This has led to rental prices in Dublin increasing 2.7% on a year-on-year basis.

The increases were even steeper across other cities with a year-on-year jump of 6.9% recorded in Cork, 8.3% in Galway, 8.9% in Limerick and 10% in Waterford.

