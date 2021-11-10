#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 10 November 2021
Poll: Do you struggle to pay your rent?

A new Daft.ie report shows rental homes available in Ireland have hit an ‘all-time low’.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 10 Nov 2021, 8:01 AM
Image: Shutterstock/WAYHOME studio
Image: Shutterstock/WAYHOME studio

THE NUMBER OF homes available for rent across Ireland has dropped to an “all-time low” leading to further price spikes around the country, according to Daft.ie.

In its latest quarterly rental report, the property advertisement website notes that there were just 1,460 homes available to rent on 1 November. This is the lowest amount since Daft began tracking availability in January 2006.

This has led to rental prices in Dublin increasing 2.7% on a year-on-year basis.

The increases were even steeper across other cities with a year-on-year jump of 6.9% recorded in Cork, 8.3% in Galway, 8.9% in Limerick and 10% in Waterford.

So, today we want to know … Do you struggle to pay your rent?


Poll Results:

I don't rent (673)
Yes (395)
No (260)
Yes, but only sometimes (133)




About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

