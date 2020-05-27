Poll: When it's sunny in Ireland - do you wear sunscreen?

IT’S ANOTHER DAY and the sun is shining yet again.

Met Éireann forecasts that this week will see temperatures reach as high as 27 degrees, with clear skies set to stay.

Before you head out to soak up some rays, do you make sure to protect your skin?

Among other measures, the Irish Cancer Society advises people to wear sunscreen in Ireland when they’re out and about between April and September.

But do you?

Today we want to know: When it’s sunny in Ireland – do you wear sunscreen?

