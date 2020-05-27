This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 27 May, 2020
Poll: When it's sunny in Ireland - do you wear sunscreen?

It’s going to be a warm and sunny week across the country.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 27 May 2020, 8:22 AM
9 minutes ago 1,399 Views 3 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/nito
Image: Shutterstock/nito

IT’S ANOTHER DAY and the sun is shining yet again. 

Met Éireann forecasts that this week will see temperatures reach as high as 27 degrees, with clear skies set to stay. 

Before you head out to soak up some rays, do you make sure to protect your skin? 

Among other measures, the Irish Cancer Society advises people to wear sunscreen in Ireland when they’re out and about between April and September.

But do you? 

Today we want to know: When it’s sunny in Ireland – do you wear sunscreen? 


Poll Results:

Yes, whenever it's sunny (112)
Never in Ireland, only abroad (34)
I wear it every day, no matter the weather conditions (25)
I never wear sunscreen (9)




About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
