Poll shows huge support for calorie labelling on menus despite plans being shelved

FRESHLY RELEASED POLLING has revealed widespread support for mandatory calorie information on restaurant menus despite plans to introduce the measure currently being off the table.
A Red C poll carried out for The Journal has found that 61% of respondents think calorie information should be introduced in all restaurants in Ireland. A further 12% said it should be introduced but only in restaurants with more than 250 staff.
A total of 21% said it should not be introduced while the remaining 6% said they did not know.
The proposal – which aims to help stop obesity- was hugely popular among parents who had dependent children, with 80% of this group backing the measure. Support among adults with no dependent children stood at 69%.
The polling company carried out online interviews with a random sample of 1,000 adults from across Ireland between 12-18 May.
The results come after last month the UK implemented mandatory calorie posting for food businesses with more than 250 employees.
