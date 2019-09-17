Poll: Should the Government reduce the tax on alcohol in light of Brexit?

THE DRINKS INDUSTRY has called for the excise tax on alcohol to be reduced by 15% over the next two budgets to offset the loss of revenue from the dropping value of sterling.

The lobby group described current excise duties as “uncompetitive” but the HSE and Health Minister Simon Harris are continuing to examine ways to reduce Ireland’s alcohol intake.

Similarly, Alcohol Action Ireland has been calling for minimum unit pricing in a bid to tackle the health issues related to alcohol abuse.

So today we’re asking: Should the Government reduce the tax on alcohol in light of Brexit?

