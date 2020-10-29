Poll: Would you support teachers striking over Covid-19 safety concerns?

MEMBERS OF THE Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland (ASTI) yesterday voted to take industrial action unless the government addresses several issues related to Covid-19 in schools by 30 October.

The issues in question include the need for a comprehensive testing programme, rapid testing and turnaround times, along with resources for schools to ensure continuation of learning if schools are closed or people are self-isolating.

The ASTI president Ann Piggott said: “ASTI members are clearly stating that they want schools to remain open for students during this pandemic.”

She said teachers are “demanding that the government step up” and provide solutions to these issues.

