Poll: Should it be compulsory for Irish teens to spend a year helping others?

FORCED MILITARY SERVICE for young people has, in most countries, become a thing of the past.

The idea that young people should do something to give back to their communities however has not.

This week’s episode of our Ireland 2029 podcast explores whether a State-run programme which would require young people to do a few hours of charity or community work each week for a year could – or even should – be rolled out here.

We want to know what you think: Should it be compulsory for Irish teens to give their time over a year to help others?

