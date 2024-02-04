Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo
Poll

Poll: Would you support limiting teenagers to restricted phones until they turn 16?

The mother of Brianna Ghey, the 16-year-old who was murdered by two teenagers last year, is campaigning for under-16s to be limited to smartphones with built-in restrictions.
THE MOTHER OF Brianna Ghey, the 16-year-old who was murdered by two teenagers last year, is campaigning for under-16s to be limited to smartphones with built-in restrictions and for any searches for inappropriate material to be automatically flagged to parents.

Esther Ghey has said she would like to see a law introduced in the UK that would designate specific phones for use by children under the age of 16.

It would mean that “if you’re over 16, you can have an adult phone, but then under the age of 16, you can have a children’s phone, which will not have all of the social media apps that are out there now”.

The phones should have software that connects a parent’s and child’s phone so that if the child was searching for violent or dangerous content, the parent would be notified.

Would you support a law in Ireland limiting young teenagers to restricted phones until they turn 16?


Poll Results:

Yes (1044)
No (136)
I don't know (37)



Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
Send Tip or Correction
