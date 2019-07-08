Poll: Does Ireland need a new temperance movement to address alcohol and drug use?

IT IS TIME for Irish society to “reignite a temperance movement”, the head of the Catholic Church in Ireland has told the Irish Independent.

The temperance movement is a social movement against the consumption of alcoholic drinks.

Archbishop Eamon Martin made his comments as he expressed concern over the fallout from drugs on the “streets of all of our major towns and villages”.

Meanwhile, a set price for alcohol is being pushed forward by Health Minister Simon Harris “as soon as possible” after data was released last month about minimum unit pricing in Scotland.

So, today we’re asking: Does Ireland need a new temperance movement to address alcohol and drug use?

