Poll: Will you switch to an electric vehicle?

NEW FIGURES SHOW that the majority of Irish consumers are considering buying an electric vehicle.
A survey of 1,000 car buyers by Donedeal and the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland also found that 2022 was the first year ever in which an electric vehicle, the Volkswagen ID.4, was the most in-demand new car on the website.
Onsite demand for new and used electric vehicles (EVs) grew by 33% in 2022, while demand for diesel fell 39% during the same period.
Last year also saw interest grow, peaking when fuel costs were at their highest.
Concerns still remain though regarding the range an electric vehicle can manage, according to a a quarter of people survey.
So today we’re asking: will you buy an electric vehicle this year?
