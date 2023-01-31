Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 31 January 2023 Dublin: 8°C
Shutterstock
# Daily poll
Poll: Will you switch to an electric vehicle?
New research shows that demand for EVs is growing strongly.
6.2k
28
1 hour ago

NEW FIGURES SHOW that the majority of Irish consumers are considering buying an electric vehicle.

A survey of 1,000 car buyers by Donedeal and the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland also found that 2022 was the first year ever in which an electric vehicle, the Volkswagen ID.4, was the most in-demand new car on the website.

Onsite demand for new and used electric vehicles (EVs) grew by 33% in 2022, while demand for diesel fell 39% during the same period. 

Last year also saw interest grow, peaking when fuel costs were at their highest.

Concerns still remain though regarding the range an electric vehicle can manage, according to a a quarter of people survey.

So today we’re asking: will you buy an electric vehicle this year?


Poll Results:

No (710)
Not this year, but I likely will at some point (549)
Already have one  (102)
Yes (77)




Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
28
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     