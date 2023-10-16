Advertisement

PA Michael Caine earlier this year
Poll: What's your favourite Michael Caine film?
The legendary actor, 90, announced his retirement from acting over the weekend.
5.0k
27
57 minutes ago

LEGENDARY ACTOR MICHAEL Caine has announced his retirement from film at the age of 90.

Best known to modern audiences for his role as Bruce Wayne’s loyal butler Alfred in Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, Caine starred in a range of British films, including in Alfie (1966), heist movie The Italian Job (1969) and Newcastle-set gangland flick Get Carter (1971).

He cemented himself with a younger generation after appearing in The Muppet Christmas Carol in 1992, and latterly became a regular for director Christopher Nolan.

So, we’re asking you: What’s your favourite Michael Caine film?


Poll Results:

The Italian Job (281)
Something else (206)
Batman trilogy (177)
Educating Rita (145)
The Muppet Christmas Carol (138)
Get Carter (68)
Alfie (53)
Children of Men (28)








With reporting by AFP

Eoghan Dalton
