Poll: What's your favourite Michael Caine film?

LEGENDARY ACTOR MICHAEL Caine has announced his retirement from film at the age of 90.
Best known to modern audiences for his role as Bruce Wayne’s loyal butler Alfred in Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, Caine starred in a range of British films, including in Alfie (1966), heist movie The Italian Job (1969) and Newcastle-set gangland flick Get Carter (1971).
He cemented himself with a younger generation after appearing in The Muppet Christmas Carol in 1992, and latterly became a regular for director Christopher Nolan.
So, we’re asking you: What’s your favourite Michael Caine film?
With reporting by AFP
