Alamy Stock Photo
Poll: How's your Christmas shopping going?

We’re nearly there.
WE’RE A MERE 11 days away from Christmas Day

While some people like to get their Christmas shopping out of the way months in advance, there are others who like that last minute panic on Christmas Eve.

So today we’re asking: How’s your Christmas shopping going?


Poll Results:

Some done, some more still to do (756)
I've it long done (373)
I'm still to start (313)
I like to leave it to around Christmas Eve (50)




Eoghan Dalton
