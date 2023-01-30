Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 30 January 2023 Dublin: 5°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Poll
Poll: Would you like to see homework scrapped?
Michael D Higgins argues that the time could be better spent allowing youngsters to partake in more creative pursuits outside school hours.
1.1k
3
9 minutes ago

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins won the adoration of plenty of children, not to mention some adults, when he called for homework to be banned in recent days.

He argues that this would make time for youngsters to partake in more creative pursuits outside school hours.

It has long been the bane of after school evenings but there has been increasing debate in the sphere as to its usefulness. 

So we want to know, would you like to see homework abolished? 


Poll Results:

Yes (104)
No (55)
I don't know (17)



Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     