Poll: Would you like to see homework scrapped?

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins won the adoration of plenty of children, not to mention some adults, when he called for homework to be banned in recent days.

He argues that this would make time for youngsters to partake in more creative pursuits outside school hours.

It has long been the bane of after school evenings but there has been increasing debate in the sphere as to its usefulness.

