Sunday 9 July 2023
Alamy Stock Photo Threads launched in 100 countries on Tuesday.
# Your Say
Poll: Will you sign up to Threads?
Threads remains “many, many, many, months away” for European users.
7.4k
5
1 hour ago

THIS WEEK, FACEBOOK’S parent company Meta launched Threads, its text-based rival to Twitter.

Threads is the biggest challenger yet to Elon Musk-owned Twitter, which has seen a series of potential competitors emerge but not yet replace one of social media’s most iconic companies, despite its major struggles.

The app went live on Apple and Android app stores in 100 countries at midnight Irish time on Tuesday and had a reported ten million sign-ups in the first few hours. As of today, the new platform has 90 million sign-ups.

However, its release in Europe has been delayed over data privacy concerns, which could lead to months of delays.

Today we want to know… Will you sign up to Threads?


Poll Results:

No (1126)
Yes (274)
I'm not sure (265)



Muiris O'Cearbhaill
