Friday 17 February 2023 Dublin: 11°C
# Your Say
Poll: Do you have the TikTok app?
The company is planning to open a second data centre in Ireland.
7 minutes ago

TIKTOK HAS ANNOUNCED that it plans to open a second data centre in Ireland as part of plans to grow its data-storage capacity in Europe.

The video-sharing app has around two million users in Ireland after it rose swiftly in popularity in recent years.

The company employs several thousand workers in Ireland but it has also faced significant fines from the Data Protection Commission for breaching Irish data laws.

Today, we’re asking you: Do you have the TikTok app?


Poll Results:

No, I never have (94)
Yes, I'm always on it (17)
I have it but don't use it often (16)
No, but I used to (11)
I don't know (2)





Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
Send Tip or Correction
