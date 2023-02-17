Poll: Do you have the TikTok app?

TIKTOK HAS ANNOUNCED that it plans to open a second data centre in Ireland as part of plans to grow its data-storage capacity in Europe.

The video-sharing app has around two million users in Ireland after it rose swiftly in popularity in recent years.

The company employs several thousand workers in Ireland but it has also faced significant fines from the Data Protection Commission for breaching Irish data laws.

