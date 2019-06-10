Poll: Should hotels be banned from providing mini toiletries in plastic bottles?

Is it time to stop the use of these bottles.

FINE GAEL TD Noel Rock has said hotels should be banned from providing mini toiletries in plastic bottles as part of efforts to reduce plastic.

Individual hotel chains have made efforts to reduce plastic use in their rooms, with the Marriot announcing it would swap the plastic bottles for in-shower dispensers in over 400 of its hotels.

A move to totally ban them is currently being voted on in the US State of California.

The government last year announced plans to wage a “war on single-use plastics” in 2019. So is this a good idea or a bit unnecessary?

