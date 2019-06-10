This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 10 June, 2019
Poll: Should hotels be banned from providing mini toiletries in plastic bottles?

The move is being debated in California.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 10 Jun 2019, 9:35 AM
Is it time to stop the use of these bottles.
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

FINE GAEL TD Noel Rock has said hotels should be banned from providing mini toiletries in plastic bottles as part of efforts to reduce plastic. 

Individual hotel chains have made efforts to reduce plastic use in their rooms, with the Marriot announcing it would swap the plastic bottles for in-shower dispensers in over 400 of its hotels.

A move to totally ban them is currently being voted on in the US State of California.

The government last year announced plans to wage a “war on single-use plastics” in 2019. So is this a good idea or a bit unnecessary?  

Poll: Should hotels be banned from providing mini toiletries in plastic bottles?


Poll Results:

Yes (497)
No (195)
Don't know (18)



Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

