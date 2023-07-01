Advertisement

Saturday 1 July 2023
# Your Say
Poll: How often do you pay a road toll?
Nine tolls have increased from today.
6.7k
15
1 hour ago

ROAD USERS WILL be hit with increased tolls from today as prices rise across the country.

Nine tolls will increase on motorways and national roads from between 10 and 30 cent, after the Government’s six-month delay of the planned rise comes to an end. 

Tolls for cars travelling on the M1, M7, M8, N6, N25 at Waterford and N18 Limerick Tunnel will increase from €2 to €2.10.

Car tolls on the M3 and M4 will increase by 10c to €1.60 and by 20c to €3.20, respectively.

While the increases seem like small amounts, for regular road users the costs will quickly shoot up. But how will it affect you?

Today we’re asking, How often do you pay a road toll?


Poll Results:

Rarely / Never (666)
At least once a month (514)
At least once a week (259)
Every day (161)




Author
Cormac Fitzgerald
cormacfitzgerald@thejournal.ie
@cormfitz
Your Voice
