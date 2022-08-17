Poll: Should Ireland have a dedicated transport police?

THERE HAVE BEEN renewed calls for transport police after a man was left with serious facial injuries following an unprovoked homophobic assault on a Dublin Bus at the weekend.

Mark Sheehan (26) was returning from a night out with friends when he was headbutted by a man in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Advertisement

Tom O’Connor from the National Bus and Rail Union said investment in public transport services is “for naught” if people don’t feel safe using public transport.

Sinn Féin’s Justice spokesperson, Martin Kenny, said this “cowardly” attack while on a bus “once again underlines the need to establish a transport policing system”.

“If we are going to encourage more people to use our public transport links, we must ensure that everyone feels safe when doing so,” he said.

So today we’re asking: Should Ireland have a dedicated transport police?

