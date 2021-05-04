Poll: Would you travel to the North to buy cheaper drink?

An average bottle of wine can’t be sold for less than €7.50 under minimum pricing rules.

IF MINIMUM UNIT pricing for alcohol is introduced, would you travel to Northern Ireland to buy cheaper drink?

Concerns have been expressed – by lobby group Drink Ireland and government TDs – that if minimum unit pricing is introduced in the next few weeks, the same should be done in Northern Ireland. But its health minister Robin Swann said such a measure wouldn’t be introduced until 2023.

Cheap drinks with a high alcohol content – such as supermarket own-brands of spirits – are the main drinks that would increase in price after minimum unit pricing is introduced. Tesco’s Nikita Imperial Vodka 700ml will increase from €12.99 to €20.71, and cheaper beers such as Dutch Gold will increase by 45c per can in an eight pack.

So we’re wondering: if minimum unit pricing for alcohol is introduced, would you travel North to buy cheaper drink?

