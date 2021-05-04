#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Tuesday 4 May 2021
Advertisement

Poll: Would you travel to the North to buy cheaper drink?

If minimum pricing of 10c per gram of alcohol is introduced, would you travel North to buy drink?

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 4 May 2021, 9:04 AM
1 hour ago 18,393 Views 46 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5427499
An average bottle of wine can’t be sold for less than €7.50 under minimum pricing rules.
Image: Shutterstock/Martins Pormanis
An average bottle of wine can’t be sold for less than €7.50 under minimum pricing rules.
An average bottle of wine can’t be sold for less than €7.50 under minimum pricing rules.
Image: Shutterstock/Martins Pormanis

IF MINIMUM UNIT pricing for alcohol is introduced, would you travel to Northern Ireland to buy cheaper drink?

Concerns have been expressed – by lobby group Drink Ireland and government TDs – that if minimum unit pricing is introduced in the next few weeks, the same should be done in Northern Ireland. But its health minister Robin Swann said such a measure wouldn’t be introduced until 2023.

Cheap drinks with a high alcohol content – such as supermarket own-brands of spirits – are the main drinks that would increase in price after minimum unit pricing is introduced. Tesco’s Nikita Imperial Vodka 700ml will increase from €12.99 to €20.71, and cheaper beers such as Dutch Gold will increase by 45c per can in an eight pack.

So we’re wondering: if minimum unit pricing for alcohol is introduced, would you travel North to buy cheaper drink?


Poll Results:

Yes (780)
No (756)
I don't know (44)



#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (46)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie