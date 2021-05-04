Poll: Would you travel to the North to buy cheaper drink?

IF MINIMUM UNIT pricing for alcohol is introduced, would you travel to Northern Ireland to buy cheaper drink?
Concerns have been expressed – by lobby group Drink Ireland and government TDs – that if minimum unit pricing is introduced in the next few weeks, the same should be done in Northern Ireland. But its health minister Robin Swann said such a measure wouldn’t be introduced until 2023.
Cheap drinks with a high alcohol content – such as supermarket own-brands of spirits – are the main drinks that would increase in price after minimum unit pricing is introduced. Tesco’s Nikita Imperial Vodka 700ml will increase from €12.99 to €20.71, and cheaper beers such as Dutch Gold will increase by 45c per can in an eight pack.
So we’re wondering: if minimum unit pricing for alcohol is introduced, would you travel North to buy cheaper drink?
Poll Results:
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (46)