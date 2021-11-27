#Open journalism No news is bad news

Poll: Have you travelled abroad since the start of the pandemic?

Many travel rules still apply across the world.

By Orla Dwyer Saturday 27 Nov 2021, 11:06 AM
1 hour ago 14,965 Views 28 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5613825
Image: Shutterstock/marmi1
Image: Shutterstock/marmi1

TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS HAVE varied significantly during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

There are still many travel barriers, flight bans and other rules such as mandatory quarantines in place throughout parts of the world. These can differ based on vaccine status and the Covid-19 situation in particular countries. 

Travelling within the EU and UK has been more straightforward since the introduction of the Digital Covid Cert this summer.

Today we’re asking: Have you travelled abroad since the start of the pandemic?


Poll Results:

Yes  (582)
No (568)
Not yet, but I have something booked (67)
I'm waiting a bit longer (45)




About the author:

Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie