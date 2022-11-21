Poll: Would you support changing the triple-lock system for sending Irish troops abroad?

THERE’S SOME BACK and forth in political circles over the idea of abolishing a requirement for a system that demands three levels of approval to send a certain number of Irish troops abroad.

Currently, there needs to be approval by the Government, approval by the Dáil and a UN Resolution to mandate a mission sending more than 12 troops overseas.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said that moving away from the triple-lock system would be “a sensible change”, with a motion put forward at the Fine Gael Ard Fheis to require only Government and Dáil approval.

However, coalition partner and Green Party leader Minister Eamon Ryan said the current system works for the country, while Sinn Féin has also pushed back against the idea, saying it would threaten Irish neutrality.

So today, we’re asking you: Would you support changing the triple-lock system for sending Irish troops abroad?

