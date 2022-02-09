Poll: Do you trust social media platforms with your data?

FACEBOOK’S PARENT FIRM Meta recently threatened to pull its services from Europe amid an ongoing row over transferring European data to the United States.

User data is central to the ad business of Facebook and other social media platforms alike, so these companies are keen for a new deal to keep internet traffic flowing without facing significant legal jeopardy over European privacy laws.

The online data arrangement between Europe and the US was invalidated in July 2020 in a top EU court decision that threw transatlantic big tech into legal uncertainty. Now, officials on both sides of the Atlantic are working to finalise an agreement around the ownership of users data.

Ireland’s Data Protection Commission, responsible for much of the Big Tech regulation in Europe, ruled in August 2020 that Facebook’s method of processing European data violated the GDPR and ought to be suspended. A final decision on the DPC inquiry is to be announced in the first half of this year.

