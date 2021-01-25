Poll: Are you trying to drink less alcohol this year?

NEW RESEARCH HAS shown that men in Ireland tend to regret being drunk less frequently than women.

On average, men in Ireland who participated in the Global Drugs Survey 2020 regret 35.3% of occasions when they became drunk, whereas women regret getting drunk 48.8% of the time.

Respondents from Ireland were drunk more times in a year than the global average – 25.9 times in Ireland compared to 20.8 globally.

A few months ago, a survey found that more than half of people said they had been drinking more frequently since the start of the pandemic.

So today we’re asking: Are you trying to drink less alcohol this year?

