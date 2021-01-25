#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 25 January 2021
Poll: Are you trying to drink less alcohol this year?

Survey results indicate that Irish people were drunk more times in a year than the global average.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 25 Jan 2021, 9:47 AM
43 minutes ago 7,765 Views 22 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Alla Aramyan
Image: Shutterstock/Alla Aramyan

NEW RESEARCH HAS shown that men in Ireland tend to regret being drunk less frequently than women. 

On average, men in Ireland who participated in the Global Drugs Survey 2020 regret 35.3% of occasions when they became drunk, whereas women regret getting drunk 48.8% of the time.

Respondents from Ireland were drunk more times in a year than the global average – 25.9 times in Ireland compared to 20.8 globally.

A few months ago, a survey found that more than half of people said they had been drinking more frequently since the start of the pandemic. 

So today we’re asking: Are you trying to drink less alcohol this year?


Poll Results:

Yes  (391)
No  (362)
I don't drink (89)



