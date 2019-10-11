FRANCE HAS SAID that EU sanctions against Turkey over its offensive against Kurdish forces in Syria are “on the table”.

The move is set to be debated at the EU council meeting next week after the UN Security Council yesterday failed to agree on a statement yesterday condemning Turkey’s actions.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has condemned Turkey’s use of force against Kurdish fighters who helped defeat the so-called Islamic State.

Turkey has however labelled these fighters as “terrorists”. Today, Nato’s secretary-general said that Turkey had “legitimate security concerns” in the region. So would you support sanctions?

Poll: Would you support sanctions against Turkey over its assault in Syria?

