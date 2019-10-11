This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Would you support sanctions against Turkey over its assault in Syria?

France has said the EU is to consider the action.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 11 Oct 2019, 10:00 AM
8 minutes ago 629 Views 4 Comments
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

FRANCE HAS SAID that EU sanctions against Turkey over its offensive against Kurdish forces in Syria are “on the table”.

The move is set to be debated at the EU council meeting next week after the UN Security Council yesterday failed to agree on a statement yesterday condemning Turkey’s actions.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has condemned Turkey’s use of force against Kurdish fighters who helped defeat the so-called Islamic State. 

Turkey has however labelled these fighters as “terrorists”. Today, Nato’s secretary-general said that Turkey had “legitimate security concerns” in the region. So would you support sanctions?

Poll: Would you support sanctions against Turkey over its assault in Syria?


Poll Results:

Yes (131)
No (17)
Don't know (12)



