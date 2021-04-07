#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 7 April 2021
Poll: Have you turned the heating on this week?

It’s been unseasonably cold over the last few days.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 7 Apr 2021, 8:52 AM
1,171 Views 4 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Photoroyalty
Image: Shutterstock/Photoroyalty

APRIL SHOWERS BRING May flowers, supposedly. But whoever came up with that saying probably wasn’t inspired by falls of sleet and snow like the ones we’ve been seeing this week.

It’s been a bitterly cold couple of days and nights across the country, following the arrival of an Arctic front at the end of the Easter weekend.

What makes things worse is that the unseasonably cold weather followed a good run of warm days last week that had everyone looking forward to summer. Now, the best way of heating up is by staying indoors.

Things are expected to get a bit warmer later in the week, but we want to know: have you turned the heating on this week?


Poll Results:

I've had it on once or twice (58)
Yes, it's been on non-stop (51)
No (6)
I can't remember (1)




About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (4)

