Poll: Should Ireland bring in services like Uber and Lyft as an alternative to taxis?

EARLIER THIS WEEK, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar suggested that services like Uber and Lyft could be looked at to help address the ongoing taxi shortage.

It comes as only 32 new taxis were added to the Dublin fleet since the beginning of 2022, with concerns continuing to be raised about people being unable to get taxis on nights out.

Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond agreed with the Tánaiste today, saying that bringing in the ridesharing apps could help meet the current demand following on from the pandemic.

With that in mind, today we want to know: Should Ireland bring in services like Uber and Lyft as an alternative to taxis?

