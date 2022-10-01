Poll: Would you like to see a United Ireland within your lifetime?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A MASSIVE RALLY calling for a United Ireland will take place this afternoon at the Three Arena, with several high-profile figures in Irish politics set to engage on the issue, including Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald.
The continued push for Irish unity has come more to the fore recently, with Sinn Féin in particular continuing to press its case at home and abroad.
Meanwhile in the UK, Labour’s Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary Peter Kyle has said that he would be willing to call a border poll if the circumstances set out in the Good Friday Agreement were met.
With that in mind, today we want to know: Would you like to see a United Ireland within your lifetime?
Poll Results:
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (22)