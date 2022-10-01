Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 14°C Saturday 1 October 2022
Poll: Would you like to see a United Ireland within your lifetime?

By Tadgh McNally Saturday 1 Oct 2022, 11:32 AM
1 hour ago 10,875 Views 22 Comments
Image: Brian O'Leary
Image: Brian O'Leary

A MASSIVE RALLY calling for a United Ireland will take place this afternoon at the Three Arena, with several high-profile figures in Irish politics set to engage on the issue, including Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald.

The continued push for Irish unity has come more to the fore recently, with Sinn Féin in particular continuing to press its case at home and abroad.

Meanwhile in the UK, Labour’s Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary Peter Kyle has said that he would be willing to call a border poll if the circumstances set out in the Good Friday Agreement were met.

With that in mind, today we want to know: Would you like to see a United Ireland within your lifetime?


Poll Results:

Yes (695)
No (321)
I'm not sure (205)



Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
