Poll: Would you like to see a United Ireland within your lifetime?

A MASSIVE RALLY calling for a United Ireland will take place this afternoon at the Three Arena, with several high-profile figures in Irish politics set to engage on the issue, including Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald.

The continued push for Irish unity has come more to the fore recently, with Sinn Féin in particular continuing to press its case at home and abroad.

Meanwhile in the UK, Labour’s Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary Peter Kyle has said that he would be willing to call a border poll if the circumstances set out in the Good Friday Agreement were met.

With that in mind, today we want to know: Would you like to see a United Ireland within your lifetime?

