# Your Say
Poll: Would you like to see a United Ireland within your lifetime?
Have your say.
BONO HAS COMPARED the prospect of a united Ireland as being similar to a possible marital relationship, saying “we might not be at the falling in love stage, but we’re dating”.

Speaking to Channel 4 News, the U2 frontman said that joining together the North with the Republic of Ireland would be “wonderful” as “this pond is too small for a feud among frogs”.

“I think in the south, we have done an amazing job at transforming our society – it feels freer, it feels fair – it’s not fair enough, we’ve got an issue with housing, there are problems in Ireland – but I think we look more and more attractive to our northern partner,” he said. 

So, today want to know… Would you like to see a United Ireland within your lifetime?


Poll Results:

Yes (1043)
No (469)
I'm not sure (249)



