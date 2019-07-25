This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Should every citizen in Ireland get €200 a week regardless of income?

The idea has been trialled in other countries, including Finland and Kenya, Brazil and Canada.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 25 Jul 2019, 9:30 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Marian Weyo
Image: Shutterstock/Marian Weyo

DO YOU THINK every Irish citizen should get €192 no matter their income, social status, or employment history?

Proponents of this idea, called a universal basic income (UBI), say that it would reduce poverty, eliminate the stigma of claiming social welfare, and provide a safety net for people as automation makes many jobs obsolete.

But others argue that it’s “fiscally irresponsible” and - as we hear in the latest episode of our Ireland 2029 podcast series - a red herring to solving issues like poverty and automation. It would also mean increasing tax rates to 40% or 45%.

So, what do you reckon? Should every Irish citizen get €192 a week regardless of income?


Poll Results:

No (462)
Yes (354)
I don't know (64)



About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

