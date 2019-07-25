Poll: Should every citizen in Ireland get €200 a week regardless of income?

DO YOU THINK every Irish citizen should get €192 no matter their income, social status, or employment history?

Proponents of this idea, called a universal basic income (UBI), say that it would reduce poverty, eliminate the stigma of claiming social welfare, and provide a safety net for people as automation makes many jobs obsolete.

But others argue that it’s “fiscally irresponsible” and - as we hear in the latest episode of our Ireland 2029 podcast series - a red herring to solving issues like poverty and automation. It would also mean increasing tax rates to 40% or 45%.

So, what do you reckon? Should every Irish citizen get €192 a week regardless of income?

