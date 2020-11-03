#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 3 November 2020
Poll: Will you stay up to watch the US election tonight?

TheJournal.ie will have you covered throughout tonight and tomorrow as results pour in.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 3 Nov 2020, 7:51 AM
18 minutes ago 3,975 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5253166
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

WELL, TODAY IS a momentous day across the Atlantic as the American public (the ones who haven’t voted already) go to the polls in the US Presidential Election. 

The opinion polls have consistently pointed to a Biden win, but Trump will be hoping he can retain those key states he won over four years ago when he beat Hillary Clinton to the presidency.

TheJournal.ie will have you covered throughout tonight and tomorrow as our team of reporters bring you all the latest developments as they happen. 

So, today we want to know… Will you stay up to watch the US election tonight?


Poll Results:

No (253)
Yes (82)
I'm not sure (26)



 

 

 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (11)

