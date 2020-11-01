#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 1 November 2020
Poll: Who do you think will win the US presidential election?

It’s just two days until election day.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 1 Nov 2020, 10:30 AM
1 hour ago 20,578 Views 67 Comments
Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

WELL, WE’RE JUST two days out from the US election. 

Donald Trump and Joe Biden are both out in battleground states this weekend for a final push of campaigning. 

It’s unlikely we will see a clear winner on election night – it may take several days or more for the election result to become clear due to a high volume of mail-in ballots. 

Even then, issues may arise as US President Donald Trump has repeatedly sparked concerns that he might not accept the results of next week’s presidential election if he loses. We take a look at what may happen if he disputes the result here

But today, we want to know… Who do you think will win the US presidential election?


Poll Results:

Joe Biden (838)
Donald Trump (490)
I'm not sure (195)



About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

