Poll: Who do you think will win the US presidential election?

WELL, WE’RE JUST two days out from the US election.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden are both out in battleground states this weekend for a final push of campaigning.

It’s unlikely we will see a clear winner on election night – it may take several days or more for the election result to become clear due to a high volume of mail-in ballots.

Even then, issues may arise as US President Donald Trump has repeatedly sparked concerns that he might not accept the results of next week’s presidential election if he loses. We take a look at what may happen if he disputes the result here.

But today, we want to know… Who do you think will win the US presidential election?

