Poll: Are you planning on watching the Biden-Trump election debate live?

TONIGHT’S THE NIGHT – Joe Biden and Donald Trump will face off in an election debate in Cleveland.

Highly anticipated, many will see the debate as an opportunity for either candidate to claim a key advantage in what should be a closely-fought battle.

Likely to be combative, it’ll see Democrat candidate Biden tackle Trump on the economy and the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Of course, it’ll be the early hours of the morning by the time any of this airs – and even then, it’s not likely to be an entertainment event for the faint-hearted.

So today we want to know: Will you be watching the first US presidential debate live?

