Poll: Would you use a buy now, pay later service when online shopping?

COMPANIES OFFERING BUY now, pay later services, mostly used in the past for purchasing larger items like furniture, are making their way to Ireland.

Experts have warned that customers should be fully informed about their potential effect on credit ratings and finances.

The services have been traditionally used by customers looking to pay off the cost of a purchase over a number of months with interest added.

However, in recent years a number of companies have started to offer online shoppers the option to spread the cost of a purchase over a set period of time.

So today we’re asking: Would you use a buy now, pay later service when online shopping?

