Sunday 11 April 2021
Poll: Would you like to see 'vaccine passports' introduced in Ireland?

It’s one measure being discussed as society reopens.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 11 Apr 2021, 11:10 AM
29 minutes ago 7,510 Views 24 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5406617
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

THE ROLL-OUT OF Covid-19 vaccines has led to considerations about what those who have been inoculated against the virus will be allowed to do as society reopens.

One proposal being discussed is the introduction of ‘vaccine passports’ or ‘Covid passports’, which would allow those who have been vaccinated to attend certain events and venues.

It’s believed that such a move would help the economy get back on its feet more quickly, and possibly encourage those who are more hesitant about getting vaccinated to do so.

However, some have expressed concerns that such a move could create a two-tier society in which those who are not vaccinated are unequal.

The system has already been introduced in Israel and there are plans to do similar in the UK, so today we’re asking: Would you like to see ‘vaccine passports’ introduced in Ireland?


Poll Results:

Yes (352)
No (201)
I'm not sure/No opinion (28)



About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

