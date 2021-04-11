Poll: Would you like to see 'vaccine passports' introduced in Ireland?

THE ROLL-OUT OF Covid-19 vaccines has led to considerations about what those who have been inoculated against the virus will be allowed to do as society reopens.

One proposal being discussed is the introduction of ‘vaccine passports’ or ‘Covid passports’, which would allow those who have been vaccinated to attend certain events and venues.

It’s believed that such a move would help the economy get back on its feet more quickly, and possibly encourage those who are more hesitant about getting vaccinated to do so.

However, some have expressed concerns that such a move could create a two-tier society in which those who are not vaccinated are unequal.

The system has already been introduced in Israel and there are plans to do similar in the UK, so today we’re asking: Would you like to see ‘vaccine passports’ introduced in Ireland?

