Poll: Should the Taoiseach ask Joe Biden for vaccine supply support on St Patrick's Day?

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN is meeting US President Joe Biden next week to mark St Patrick’s Day.

The two leaders are speaking online in place of the typical visit to Washington D.C. that the Taoiseach usually makes this time of year.

Ahead of their meeting, Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher said Martin should ask Biden to assist Ireland’s vaccine rollout by sharing some doses that are understood to be stockpiled in Ohio.

“I’ve written to An Taoiseach requesting that this issue be raised with President Biden next week. These vaccines all have a limited shelf life, and with the FDA having not authorised AstraZeneca’s use in the US, they need to be used somewhere and soon,” Kelleher said.

“The Irish Government shouldn’t be shy about asking one of our oldest allies and a US President who is incredibly proud of his Irish heritage that when a decision is made to share them with the world, that Ireland is top of the list,” he said.

“Just one million doses would be transformative for the vaccine programme in Ireland, and it needs to be on the agenda next week.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

So today, we’re asking you: Should the Taoiseach ask Joe Biden for vaccine supply support during their meeting on St Patrick’s Day?

