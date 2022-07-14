Poll: Have you ever seen a Van Gogh painting in person?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A SCOTTISH GALLERY has discovered a self-portrait by Vincent Van Gogh that was hidden behind another painting.
The portrait, completed while his left ear was still intact, was found of the back of the canvas of another work covered by layers of glue and cardboard.
The famous artist’s paintings are on display around the world in major galleries like New York’s Museum of Modern Art, Paris’ Musée D’Orsay, and Amsterdam’s dedicated Van Gogh Museum.
One of his paintings is even held by the National Gallery in Dublin – Rooftops in Paris, 1886.
So today, we’re asking you: Have you ever seen a Van Gogh painting in person?
