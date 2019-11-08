This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 8 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Should vaping be banned from workplaces?

Is this practice commonplace enough to make a ban by the government necessary?

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 8 Nov 2019, 10:28 AM
1 hour ago 6,381 Views 35 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4883929
Image: Shutterstock/Diego Cervo
Image: Shutterstock/Diego Cervo

SHOULD THE GOVERNMENT introduce a ban of vaping in the workplace?

Last month, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin called on the government to consider extending the workplace smoking ban to cover vaping products.

The Taoiseach responded to say that it would be considered if doctors advised that it should be done, adding: “There are lots of things that you can do that are bad for you which we don’t necessarily ban the sale of or the advertising for”.

The original ban was introduced to protect people from the dangers of inhaling second-hand smoke – which would fit with a workplace ban, if that was decided. 

So – what do you think? Should the State introduce a vaping ban for workplaces? 


Poll Results:

Yes (1094)
No (276)
I don't know (31)



Who is behind the phenomenal growth of the vaping industry in Ireland? Help Noteworthy.ie investigate through their investigative proposal launched today

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (35)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie