Poll: Should vaping be banned from workplaces?

SHOULD THE GOVERNMENT introduce a ban of vaping in the workplace?

Last month, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin called on the government to consider extending the workplace smoking ban to cover vaping products.

The Taoiseach responded to say that it would be considered if doctors advised that it should be done, adding: “There are lots of things that you can do that are bad for you which we don’t necessarily ban the sale of or the advertising for”.

The original ban was introduced to protect people from the dangers of inhaling second-hand smoke – which would fit with a workplace ban, if that was decided.

So – what do you think? Should the State introduce a vaping ban for workplaces?

