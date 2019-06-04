This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Was Varadkar right to have met with Obama on his US St Patrick's Day visit?

The Irish Times has reported that Varadkar met with Obama during his US St Patrick’s Day visit in March.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 4 Jun 2019, 8:54 AM
1 hour ago 9,028 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4666631
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

THE IRISH TIMES has this morning reported that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar met former US president Barack Obama during his St Patrick’s Day visit to the US in March. 

Varadkar is reported to have been advised against the meeting by government officials, who were concerned it might cause a stir when he was in Washington to meet current US President Donald Trump, who has been a critic of Obama. 

A government spokesperson confirmed to the Irish Times that the meeting with Obama was to discuss the work his foundation in Europe and “its role in fostering leadership”. 

So, today we want to know: Was Varadkar right to have met with Obama on his US St Patrick’s Day visit?


Poll Results:

Yes (979)
No (232)
Not sure / no opinion&nbsp; (76)



