Poll: Was Varadkar right to have met with Obama on his US St Patrick's Day visit?

THE IRISH TIMES has this morning reported that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar met former US president Barack Obama during his St Patrick’s Day visit to the US in March.

Varadkar is reported to have been advised against the meeting by government officials, who were concerned it might cause a stir when he was in Washington to meet current US President Donald Trump, who has been a critic of Obama.

A government spokesperson confirmed to the Irish Times that the meeting with Obama was to discuss the work his foundation in Europe and “its role in fostering leadership”.

So, today we want to know: Was Varadkar right to have met with Obama on his US St Patrick’s Day visit?

