TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has admitted recent controversies involving Verona Murphy and Dara Murphy have caused “reputational damage” to Fine Gael.

In an interview on Virgin Media One, Varadkar said “Neither of the people you mentioned are going to be candidates for us in the next general election and I think that should say something”.

So we’re asking, do you think the Verona Murphy and Dara Murphy controversies will affect Fine Gael in the next general election?